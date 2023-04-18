Trends :Moonbin Death LiveAstroAishwarya RaiIleana D'CruzBTS
Home » Movies » Mahie Gill FINALLY Reveals She is Secretly Married To Boyfriend Ravi Kesar; Details Inside

Years after being in a hush-hush relationship, Mahie Gill has finally revealed that she is married to actor-entrepreneur Ravi Kesar.

Published By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 13:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill had kept her marital status under wraps. Years after being in a hush-hush relationship, the actress has finally revealed that she is married to actor-entrepreneur Ravi Kesar. Interestingly, the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster actress shared screen space with Ravi in her 2019 action web series Fixerr.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actress has shifted her base to Goa, where she now lives with her husband and her six-year-old daughter, Veronica. While the report claimed that it isn’t certain when the two tied the knot, Mahie and Kesar have been in a relationship for over a decade now. When asked, Mahie confirmed the news to the portal, saying, “I’m married to him."

Well, this isn’t the first time that Mahie has kept her personal life extremely guarded. Back in 2019, the actress stunned everyone after spilling the beans that she had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Talking about the same in an interview, Mahie called herself “a very private person" and said that there were some “personal reasons" because of which she didn’t share Veronica’s pictures on her social media. She further added that there are a lot of things that happen in her life about which has never come out in public.

When a Hindi daily back then quizzed Mahie about tying the knot, the actress reportedly said, “Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) and I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family and kids even without marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids and a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for it, is a personal choice."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahie Gill was last seen in the action crime series Raktanchal 2, wherein she shared screen space with Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Pramod Pathak, Chittranjan Tripathy and Ronjini Chakraborty among others. Apart from this, Mahie also has Brian Stewarts Orphan Train.

first published: April 18, 2023, 13:24 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 13:24 IST
