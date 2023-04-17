Mahima Chaudhry’s Mother Passes Away From Prolonged Illness

Mahima Chaudhry’s mother has passed away. According to reports, the actress’ mom left for the heavenly abode a few days ago. Mahima recently confirmed the same to a news portal. She was suffering with a prolonged illness.

Indian Express quoted her saying, “My dearest, dearest mother passed." Last year in May, the Pardes actress had shared a series of throwback pictures with her mother on Instagram and captioned them, “My Mummy ❤️💪🏼."

Back in 2022, Mahima revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has recovered completely following treatment. In an emotional video shared on Instagram by seasoned actor Anupam Kher, Mahima revealed the shocking news. The video clip shows her revealing her difficult journey and how she is fighting with it.

Chaudhry talked with Anupam Kher about her diagnostics and therapy in the seven-minute video clip. She said that she discovered she had breast cancer during her annual check-up. The cancer cells were identified during a biopsy. Chaudhary broke down when she was told she needed chemotherapy. She was, however, convinced that she would recover.

Earlier in an interview with The Times Of India, the actor had shared that her treatment lasted for four months in Mumbai, and it was a ‘difficult’ one. “I can’t even begin to tell you how difficult the treatment was for me. I don’t want to talk about that because I don’t want people to get rattled by it. It is curable, so I don’t want anyone to be afraid of the treatment."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahima Chaudhry is set to essay the role of author-activist and former PM Indira Gandhi’s confidante, Pupul Jayakar, in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial Emergency.

