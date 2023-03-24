Pakistani Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan lashed out at Mahira Khan after she expressed her love for Shah Rukh Khan. The actress, who worked with Shah Rukh in the 2017 film Raees, has always been all praise for the Bollywood superstar. While she often praises him on Twitter, she recently spoke about the Pathaan actor at The Arts Council of Pakistan. Unfortunately, her views did not go down well with the senator.

As reported by the Express Tribune, Mahira sat down with Anwar Maqsood and said she wouldn’t shy away from reuniting with Shah Rukh for another film since she is ‘in love with’ him. The actress also shared an incident from the sets of Raees. “Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of my time, and I was in love with him and used to think about working with him. It was a dream of mine that I never knew would be completed. The fact that I got to it was amazing," she said.

“When I joined the industry, many people advised me to fix my nose, and I said, No! If I cut my nose off, then what’s left? But I’m being serious. Once, Shah Rukh Khan and I were doing a scene, and he said, ‘Look, Look, this is the war of noses!’" she added.

Her statement did not go down well with Dr. Khan. The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) took to Twitter and slammed Mahira. “Mahira Khan has mental health problems and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by the public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan’s character, she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice," he tweeted in Urdu.

Mahira is yet to react to the tweet.

Mahira is among the few Pakistani stars who have worked on-screen in Bollywood. We’ve seen Fawad Khan and Sajal Ali starring in Bollywood films in the past.

