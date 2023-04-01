Maidaan to Chakda Xpress: Upcoming Bollywood Sports Dramas to Look Forward

From heart-touching romantic movies, grueling suspense thrillers, to patriotic dramas, the variety of films in B-town seems to be simply endless. Sports-based movies have a significant appeal among cine buffs and in recent years many sports dramas have remained successful in drawing audiences to theatres. Be it portraying the rise of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni or making a biopic on Kapil Dev, Bollywood has always served a platter of inspiring sports stories.

Speaking about sports dramas, here are five much-anticipated films in the genre that are waiting in the queue for a spectacular release. Check them out:

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn is known for playing power-packed characters in

Bollywood. The 53-year-old star is soon going to play the lead in a sports

drama titled Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan will turn Ajay Devgn into a strict football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim.

The teaser of the film has already grabbed eyeballs. Also starring Priyamani,

Gajraj Rao, Abhinay Raj Singh, Bhavesh Lohar, and Sunny Lohar, the film is

slated to hit the big screens on June 23.

Chakda Xpress

There has been quite a buzz surrounding Anushka Sharma’s yet-to-be-released film Chakda Xpress. Slipping into the boots of star woman

cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Xpress, will mark Anushka’s comeback after almost 3 years. The sports biopic, directed by Prosit Roy, also stars Atul Sharma, Ahmareen Anjum, and Ravi Multani. Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix on December 16.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

After sharing screen space together in the horror-comedy Roohi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will once again be reuniting for filmmaker Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi. Rajkummar Rao will be essaying the

role of Mahendra, Janhvi will be playing the character of Mahima. The film is based on cricket and the journey of the lead characters to chase their dreams in sports. Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma have also been roped in to play key roles.

Sourav Ganguly biopic

After the success of biopics based on MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev,

and Mithali Raj, another biopic on the life of iconic cricketer Sourav Ganguly is

on the cards. ETimes reported that the untitled Sourav Ganguly biopic was

announced in 2019. Ranbir Kapoor is expected to brush up his cricketing skills

to play the character of the Indian cricket stalwart. More information about the film is awaited.

