Makers Of Boyapati Srinu’s Next Confirm Its Title

Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming film is all set to grace the silver screens on 15 September. The makers of the film have recently released some crucial details about the film. Tentatively titled Boyapati Rapo, the film, also featuring Sreeleela and Prince Cecil alongside Ram Pothineni in leading roles, is set to be named Skandha. It will be confirmed by the makers via an official statement soon.

Penned by M. Rathnam, the film has already garnered huge praise for its exceptional storyline. With music composed by S. Thaman, the cinematography of the film is handled by Santosh Detake. The yet-to-be-titled film is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi and Pawan Kumar.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens on October 20. But, now the makers have preponed the release date of the movie. Touted to be an out-and-out mass entertainer, the first look of the film created a ruckus on social media. In the poster, Ram was seen dressed in an all-black costume, while gripping a buffalo amidst a vibrant festival arena.

This pan-India film is said to be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. With the upcoming venture, Ram is gearing up to entice audiences with his acting prowess. The movie marks the actor’s first venture into as pan-India film.

The caption reads, “The makers tweeted, “Massive Energy Striking Early in Theatre. #BoyapatiRAPO Worldwide Releasing on September 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi." The teaser, which was released in May, gave a sneak peek into the film’s high-octane action-packed narrative.

