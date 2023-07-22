Makers Of Jailer Lock Date, Venue For Rajinikanth-starrer's Grand Audio Launch

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. His fans have been counting the days until the release of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11. The team has already released two singles, Kaavaalaa and Hukum, from the film’s album. Both songs have been trending and are an instant hit among the audience. The production house Sun Pictures today has given one more reason to the fans to be excited. They announced the grand audio launch of Jailer. Sharing a promo video on Twitter, Sun Pictures revealed that the star-studded audio launch will be held on July 28 at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The promo video shares glimpses of Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anirudh Ravichander. The clip also slides in texts such as ‘Witness India’s Biggest Stars Together’ and ‘Get Ready For Superstar’s Speech.’ This confirms Rajinikanth will be giving a speech at the event.

“Nadakkura Nada Puyalaacchey (Take the treadmill by storm). The wait is over! Get ready for the star-studded Grand Audio Launch of Jailer on July 28th at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Alappara Kelapparom (Let’s honour the altar)," the tweet read.

The story of Jailer revolves around a notorious criminal behind bars, who plans a big jailbreak along with accomplices and tries to flee, but a strict jailer (essayed by Rajinikanth) stands as the main obstruction to their plan. The film is said to be about how the jailer foils their plan. Jailer has an ensemble star cast including Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.