Makers Of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 Share Sneak Peek Of The Film

The makers of the Malayalam film Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 have released a sneak peek of the film. A 49-second video features the lead actors which include Urvashi and Indrans. Both actors are seen having a conversation, which is a complete humour treat for viewers. The comic timing of the actors, their acting and the blend of everything are perfectly portrayed by them. The video has received approximately 44,000 views in a day.

The movie has been directed by Ashish Chinnappa. In one of his interviews with E Times, he shared that the story of the film revolves around a pump set. The story has been set in a fictional village named Muthiragandi, he added.

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 is a satire that has caricatured characters in it. He further added that viewers will be able to see Urvashi in a full-length role after a long time in Malayalam cinema. And after continuously doing serious and intense roles, Indrans will be seen in comedy roles as the movie is a complete entertainment and a family drama that will be worth watching, the director Chinnappa added.