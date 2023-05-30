Makers Of Jude Anthany Joseph's 2018 Lock OTT Release Date

The makers of the Malayalam blockbuster movie 2018 have locked the OTT release of the film. Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, and Asif Ali in the lead roles, the film will have its digital premiere on Sony LIV. The movie boasts a stellar cast including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, and other notable actors.

Following its successful run in theaters, the film is scheduled to be released for streaming on the platform from June 7 onwards. The film hit the big screens on 5 May 2023. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film collected an impressive worldwide box office collection of around 160 crore.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph, the film revolves around the Kerala floods that took place in 2018. Jude Anthany Joseph and his co-writer Akhil P Dharmajan drew inspiration from several real-life incidents while penning the screenplay for the film. With music composed by Nobin Paul, the cinematography of the film is handled by Akhil George.

Surpassing all expectations, 2018 has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. Riding on this unparalleled success, the filmmakers took the opportunity to release the movie in multiple languages across the country just last week.

The producers of 2018 underestimated the immense potential of the film. Since its release, the movie has been smashing records, having already surpassed Rs 80 crore in box office earnings in Kerala alone. Given its exceptional momentum, there is a strong possibility that ‘2018’ could become the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

On the professional front, Jude Anthany Joseph is best known for films including Minnal Murali, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, and Oru Mexican Aparatha. Some of his other films include Varayan, Udal, Manoharam, Love Action Drama, and more. Now, Jude Anthany Joseph has a few films in the pipeline including Queen Elizabeth, Thaara, and Voice of Sathyanathan to name a few.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has acclaimed films such as Kala, Minnal Murali, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, and Mayaanadhi. Now, the actor is all set to be a part in upcoming films, including Tick Tock, Identity, Karachi 81, and King of Kotha amongst others.