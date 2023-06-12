Makers Of Kannada Film Daredevil Urge CM Siddaramaiah To Make It Tax-free, Support Local Cinema

The Kannada film Daredevil Musthafa was released on May 18 and has met with a positive response from both the audiences as well as critics. Directed by Shashank Sohgal, the film, based on a screenplay by renowned author Puranchandra Tejaswi, intends to promote inter-communal harmony while shedding light on racial intolerance in society.

Religious tolerance has been strongly endorsed in the movie. Keeping in mind the social message that the film incorporates, the makers of Daredevil Musthafa have urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah to grant tax exemption to the film.

Director Shashank Sohgal and screenwriter Chintan were among those who met Siddaramiah near the CM’s residence and requested tax exemption for the film. The meeting and the tax exemption request were announced in a tweet from the Chief Minister’s office. However, a decision on whether the film will be granted tax exemption is still pending. There has been no official declaration made by the CMO.

The cost of movie tickets has already been decreased by the production team. Shashank Sogal, the director of the movie, tweeted a customised poster announcing the discounted ticket price. Daredevil Mustafa movie on single screens is priced at 50 and 75 rupees only. Movie tickets are available in multiplexes for just INR 99.

The previous BJP government in Karnataka, headed by former Chief Minister Vasavaraj Bommai granted tax exemption to the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.