Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas. The shooting is going on at a brisk pace. The film has been tentatively touted as SSMB28. Recently, there were reports that the team is planning to release the film’s title on the occasion of Ugadi, leaving the fans excited. The production house, Haarika & Hassine Creations, recently put an end to the report and said that the announcement will be done soon at the perfect time.

“Hey Superfans, we share your anticipation and excitement for SSMB28! The wait for the Superstar’s Mass feast will be well worth it, we promise. Keep an eye out for the announcement at the perfect time," the production house wrote in the tweet.

There are various speculations around the film as the makers have kept the information under wraps. One of the rumours stated that Trivikram was planning to keep the initial letter of the film’s title with “A".

A few speculated titles of SSMB28 also surfaced on the internet. It is reported that the director initially thought to keep the title “Ayodhya Lo Arjunudu" and is now planning to keep “Ammaodi". It is also said that the film is based on one of the Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government schemes. However, the fans are waiting for an official confirmation.

A few days ago, Jayaram shared that he has joined SSMB28’s team. He shared a photo with Mahesh Babu from the sets of the film on Instagram. They can be seen smiling as they posed for the camera.

“Grew up watching Krishna sir’s movies in theatres! Now working with this gem of a person Mahesh Babu. Once again happy to collaborate with my very own trivikram ji (sic)," he wrote in the caption of the picture.

SSMB28 marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas, after the previous blockbusters Athadu and Khaleja. Trivikram Srinivas has confirmed that the upcoming film will be a full-fledged action entertainer. It also features Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela as its female leads, while Thaman S is scoring the music of the film. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on April 24 but was then postponed to August. Now it has been shifted to another month. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

