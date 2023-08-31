Makers Of Malayalam Film Maharani Release New Single; Watch Here

In an exciting development, a captivating song from the upcoming Malayalam movie Maharani was unveiled online just hours ago. Titled Chathayadina Paatu, the song made its debut on YouTube, delivering a refreshing folk-style melody that has already caught the attention of eager listeners.

The song’s video is presented in a lyrical format, providing a glimpse into the film’s main characters and storyline. The music for Chathayadina Paatu is composed by Govind Vasantha, with lyrics penned by Anwar Ali. The soulful vocals are rendered by Kapil Kapilan. The song’s folk-infused style promises a unique and vibrant auditory experience.

From the visual representation of the song, it’s evident that Maharani is poised to be a comedy that is set to captivate and entertain the audience. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for release on September 2, promising a delightful cinematic experience.

The lyrical video for Chathayadina Paatu was exclusively released on the Matinee Muzic YouTube channel. Within just a few hours of its release, the video has garnered thousands of views and received an abundance of likes. Enthusiastic fans are showering their support on the film and the song alike, expressing their best wishes for the success of the venture.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Johnny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Gokulan, Kailash, Ashwath Lal, Appunni Sasi, Unni Lalu, Adil Ibrahim, and more.