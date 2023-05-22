Makers of Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban Release Teaser On Actor’s Birthday

Malayalam star Mohanlal celebrated his 63rd birthday on Sunday, May 21 and his fans had a huge surprise awaiting them on the occasion. On Friday, the first teaser from Mohanlal’s upcoming movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban, was released. The title of the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed movie roughly translates to Young Man of Malaikottai. Mohanlal is seen in a tough and rugged look with the teaser showing him using his might to pull a heavy rope in a desert full of sand. It is not exactly clear what the story revolves around but there are unconfirmed reports that Mohanlal plays an ageing wrestler in the film. Some reports also suggest it may be a period film. The teaser also wishes Mohanlal a Happy Birthday. Take a look at the teaser.

The film is touted to be director Lijo-Jose Pellissery’s biggest and costliest film yet. Prithviraj Sukumaran had also added to the hype of the film in an earlier interview, saying, “It’s a Lijo José Pellissery film and I am aware of the movie’s topic. I can hardly wait to see that movie. To be honest, even if I love Lalettan, the thing that most thrills me about that movie is that it was made by Lijo. Having said that, I believe he will present Lalettan from a novel angle. It’s a pretty difficult movie. I’m not sure whether you guys are aware, but the movie is being made on a huge scale. The entire movie will be filmed in Rajasthan."

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s filming in Rajasthan started in January this year and has not yet been finished. The movie is made by Kochumon under the banner of Century Films, Anoop of Max Lab, and Shibu Baby John under the banner of John Mary Creative. The producers have also refrained from revealing the cast of the movie, but have confirmed that it stars actors from various film industries.