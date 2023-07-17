Makers Of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro Lock Pre-Release Event Date And Venue

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently focused on his political campaign called Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Meanwhile, his film Bro featuring his nephew Sai Dharam Tej is scheduled to release on July 28. As fans eagerly anticipate the movie’s pre-release event, there is uncertainty regarding Pawan’s attendance due to his political commitments. However, we have an important update regarding this matter.

Reports suggest that the makers of Bro: The Avatar have scheduled the pre-release event on July 25 at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad. Excitingly, it is expected that Pawan Kalyan will be present at the event. Bro is a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham, which was directed by Samuthirakani. In the Telugu version, Samuthirakani also took on the directorial responsibilities, while Trivikram Srinivas contributed to the screenplay and dialogues.

In the film produced by People’s Media Factory, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier have been cast as the female leads. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman. An official confirmation regarding these details is anticipated and is expected to be announced soon.