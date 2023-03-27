Shankar’s RC 15, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, has piqued the public’s interest since its announcement. Like all Shankar films, the film is made on a grand scale and with a massive budget, and it tackles a societal issue in an entertaining way. The film’s title has been released by the makers today on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. For those of you who don’t know the film’s title is now Game Changer.

The director of the film, Shankar Shanmugham tweeted about the same a few mins back and wrote, “Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer ⁦Ram Charan,⁩ being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off-screen makes you a Game Changer." Along with this, he has also attached a motion poster of the title.

The makers tweeted about this news and wrote, “Let’s celebrate Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s birthday tomorrow with the title and first look poster of RC15. 8:19 AM & 3:06 PM."

Earlier, the film’s working title was revealed as CEO: Chief Election Officer. However, now the film’s title will be Game Changer. The title of this pan-India project will be the same in all languages. Makers Of RC 15 Reveals The Title Of The Film On Ram Charan’s Birthday

Here's The Title Of RC 15 Which Is Revealed On Ram Charan's Birthday

The film’s title has been released by the makers today on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali, and SJ Suryah also play important roles in the film.

The film also marks Ram Charan’s first collaboration with filmmaker S Shankar in his directorial debut in Tollywood is RC15. Along with Ram and Kiara, the film’s star cast includes SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunilm, and Srikanth, among others.

