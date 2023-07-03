Makers Release Teaser Of Saiju Kurup-starrer Pappachan Olivilanu

The makers of Saiju Kurup’s Pappachan Olivilanu have released a teaser ahead of the film’s release. The teaser focuses on a day in the life of a lorry driver Pothu Pappachan, played by Saiju Kurup. The teaser immerses the audience in Pappachan’s adventurous existence. In the preview, Saiju Kurup appears to be in good spirits, implying that the audience is in for a good time.

Directed by Sinto Sunny the movie, apart from Saiju Kurup, the movie also stars Srinda, Darshana, Aju Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadeesh, Prashanth Alexander, and Kottayam Nazeer. Sinto Sunny also wrote the script for the movie. Sreejith Nair has spun the lens for Pappachan Olivilanu.

A few months back, on the occasion of actor Saiju Kurupp’s birthday, Sinto Sunny presented the film’s first look poster which was designed by him only. In the poster, Saiju Kurupp was seen holding a rabbit in his right hand while carrying a shotgun and coir on his left and right shoulders.

While posting the first look he wrote, “Hello friends and family, here is the first look of PAPACHAN OLIVILAANU written and directed by Sinto Sunny and Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla Films…it’s a family feel-good comedy movie…hope to keep you all entertained throughout the movie…Cinematography is handled by Sreejith Nair and Music is composed by Ousephachan."