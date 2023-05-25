Mala Sinha’s Photograph With Toddler Is Viral; Guess Who The Kid Is

A photograph of veteran Hindi film actress Mala Sinha made the headlines recently. It shows a little boy sitting on her lap. The black-and-white photograph shows Mala holding the baby with a lot of affection and while you may wonder who the toddler is, he is one of the most celebrated stars in the industry today. Can you recognise him?

Children of superstars have been visiting film sets for a long time and this kid is also one. He took inspiration from his father and joined the film industry as an actor to follow in his footsteps. He isn’t the only one from the family to do so, his mother and siblings are also successful stars in the industry and the family is responsible for giving some of the most iconic films to Indian film fans.

If you still haven’t been able to guess who the star is, the answer is Bobby Deol. This photograph was clicked when Bobby was on his father Dharmendra’s film short with Mala. The Deol family has given a lot to Indian cinema, but the actor couldn’t deliver many hits in his career.

Bobby has given a couple of superhits like Soldier, Humraaz, Ajnabee, Barsaat and Dillagi but most of his movies did not create a long-lasting magic on the silver screen. However, the actor did not give up despite having a sharp decline in the performance of his films. He turned to OTT with the hope that it would help revive his stardom and it certainly did.

The 2020 show Aashram, streaming on MX Player, marked the rebirth of the actor. While the storyline and direction of the film were tight, his performance further elevated the show and today Bobby is receiving offers from projects that are bigger than ever.

Bobby Deol will next be seen in Animal as the antagonist. People are excited to see him brawl against Ranbir Kapoor as the pairing is fresh. Moreover, he has a couple of more big projects lined up. One of them is Housefull 5 and the other one is named Shlok – The Desi Sherlock.