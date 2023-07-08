Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Walk Hand In Hand As They Get Snapped; Watch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long time now. Last month, the couple also celebrated Arjun’s 38th birthday when Malaika was spotted in a white and red maxi. In a video from his birthday bash that surfaced online, the diva was soon grooving to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya.

Malaika sported a white shirt with blue trousers and layered it with a black blazer. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous as ever. On the other hand, Arjun looked dapper in a blue t-shirt which he paired with black cargo. Watch the video here:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were snapped by the paparazzi on Friday night as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai after their diner date. In a video that surfaced online, Malaika and Arjun were seen walking hand-in-hand.

Malaika and Arjun’s relationship is often targeted by trolls. Recently, Arjun slammed a media report from November 2022 for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report had suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones. Arjun slammed the report and mentioned it deeply affected him.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in The Lady Killer. Earlier, the actor talked about the movie and told PTI, “Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space."