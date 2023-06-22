'Malaika Arora, Are You Even Ageing?' Her Latest Photos Leave Fans Jaw-Dropped

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses who never fails to impress everyone each time she drops a photo on social media. On Thursday too, Malaika dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram from her recent photoshoot and left everyone wondering if she is ageing backwards.

In these latest clicks, Malaika was seen posing in a body-hugging blue gown. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for smoky makeup with red nail paint. The actress accessorised her look with golden earrings and a bracelet. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous as ever.

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. “Wow you are a fabulous elegant beautiful figure," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “You are one of the most gorgeous and amazing lady I’ve ever came across…I want your figure." “U never get old," a third comment read. Check out the pictures here: