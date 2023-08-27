Malaika Arora Unfollows Kusha Amid Rumours With Arjun Kapoor? Here's What We Know

It was a dramatic Saturday for Bollywood followers after the rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s alleged break-up made headlines. It was claimed that the couple has broken up and Arjun is now dating Kusha Kapila, Masaba Masaba 2 actress and a popular social media content creator. However, Arjun pulled the plug on the rumours with comments on Malaika’s latest posts. A Reddit post has now claimed that Malaika has ‘unfollowed’ Kusha on Instagram.

A Reddit user who goes by the handle, SingInTheRainn, pointed out that Malaika does not follow Kusha at the moment, claiming that she has unfollowed her. This came under the spotlight amid the alleged rumours about her, Kusha and Arjun. The user further claimed that the last time Malaika ‘liked’ a post by Kusha was in May.

Advertisement

News18 could not verify these claims at the time of publishing. It is also worth noting that it is unclear if Malaika followed Kusha in the first place. At the time of reporting, Kusha continues to follow Arjun and vice versa.

Arjun and Malaika are yet to address these rumours directly. However, Kusha rubbished the rumours on Friday. The Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and said that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too.