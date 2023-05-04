Malaika Arora, Boney Kapoor Smile In Arjun Kapoor's Holiday Album, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

Arjun Kapoor had the most exciting month of April owing to his extended Europe vacation in Berlin, Salzburg and Frankfurt. The actor was also accompanied by his beau and diva Malaika Arora as well as his father Boney Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor also kept his fans updated with some rare glimpses from his opulent escapade. Maintaining that trajectory, the Kuttey actor shared a photo dump of the month April that encapsulated a few sneak peeks.

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted a slew of throwback pictures that showed the actor posing in front of a mirror, a snap of Malaika Arora holding up a chocolate delicacy, a picture of fancy European breakfast consisting of fried eggs and croissants, another snap with his father Boney Kapoor, a picturesque glimpse of the snowcapped mountains and many more moments. The actor wrote in the caption, " Randomness April 2023 Berlin - Salzburg - Frankfurt #photodump #throwback."

Advertisement

Reacting to a picture of Boney Kapoor indulging in lip-smacking food, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “I thought papa was sticking to his diet." To this, Arjun Kapoor replied, “@janhvikapoor he did barring this particular bite !!! Can’t not have a bite of tiramisu…" Malaika Arora also commented, “Pics (with heart emojis)". A fan also stated, “RandomHappiness. Happy Randomness. !" Another one said, “I just don’t understand how you are so perfect ‍".

Advertisement

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, was the actor’s last appearance on screen. He has two upcoming films, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, slated for release this year. The actor was also previously seen in 2022 thriller film Ek Villian Returns along with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. While the film was met with poor box office reception, Arjun Kapoor’s performance was widely praised by critics as well as the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here