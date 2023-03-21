Home » Movies » Malaika Arora Breaks Internet in Sexy Neon Bikini, See-Through Beach Wear as She Parties in Goa

Malaika Arora Breaks Internet in Sexy Neon Bikini, See-Through Beach Wear as She Parties in Goa

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her Goa vacation. The actress recently walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis in his show in Goa.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 10:14 IST

Goa, India

Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of her Goa vacation
Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of her Goa vacation

Malaika Arora hardly goes wrong with her sartorial choices and her social media handle is proof of that. Be it ethnic wear, casual wear, party wear or beach wear, the actress-dancer carried herself with utmost grace and sets the fashion standard high with her every outing. Currently, Malaika is enjoying Goa with her friends and the photos from her trip have once again gone viral on the internet. The actress who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram story section to give a glimpse of her Goa vacation.

The actress recently walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis in his show in Goa. She shared a selfie with Vikram where the actress can be seen wearing a see-through dress over a bikini. In the next story, she gave a clearer glimpse of her sexy beachwear. She wore a neon two-piece and styled it with a bodycon see-through dress. The actress kept her hair open and her makeup minimal. Take a look at her photos:

Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of her beachwear

Malaika Arora with designer Vikram Phadnis

Before walking the ramp in the Goa show, Malaika Arora spoke at the India Today Conclave 2023 where she opened up about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor and her being considered a sex symbol. “I love being called a sex symbol. I have no qualms about being a sex symbol. I would rather be known as a sex symbol than being called Plain Jane. I am very happy and I like that tag (sex symbol)," Malaika said.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in her reality show Moving In With Malaika which showed her unveiling a side that her fans had never witnessed before. The show also had guest appearances from her close friends and family members.

first published: March 21, 2023, 10:14 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 10:14 IST
