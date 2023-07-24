Malaika Arora Brutally Trolled After She Appears To Be Hesitant of Eating Puri; Watch Video

Malaika Arora was brutally trolled after a video of her eating at a restaurant surfaced online. In the video, Malaika was served a thaali with puris and an array of dishes around it. While Malaika tried to dig into the food, she appeared to be hesitant to eat. She was seen trying one of the side dishes in the video. The video found its way to Reddit, where Malaika is getting trolled.

Many took to the comments to object towards food being wasted. They also questioned why Malaika ordered the food if she wasn’t going to eat it. “That’s very rude! She shouldn’t have called people to film her if she only wanted to pretend to eat and waste an entire portion of what I’m sure is perfectly tasty food!" a comment read.

“Idk whether to feel sad or laugh at her. She built her entire reputation on having a certain type of body, which has led to an inability to enjoy normal food without worrying about the calories," added another. “Why order, when u know you don’t want to eat. Order lettuce salad some where else!" a third user said. “There’s some veggies on the plate I can literally see the beans stir fried in fresh coconut. She could easily eat that! It’s a diet friendly dish. I understand that she may wanna avoid the puris but seriously, how much weight would you gain by eating TWO puris? Gosh her life must really suck. I eat chhole bhature twice a month and body wise, I’m no Malaika, (I would definitely get painted by a renaissance painter) but atleast I get to eat what I want!" added a fourth user.