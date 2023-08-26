Malaika Arora CONFIRMS Breakup With Arjun Kapoor? Diva Unfollows Actor's Family On Social Media

Amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has now unfollowed the actor’s family members on social media. The diva has reportedly unfollowed Arjun’s sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Not only this, Malaika is now not following Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor and his brother Anil Kapoor. However, it should also be noted that Malaika is still following the Ek Villain Returns actor on Instagram.

This has left netizens curious to know if Malaika and Arjun have broken up. One of the Reddit users wondered why the two must have ended their relationship and wrote, “They really seemed to be in love with each other for the longest time. Arjun stayed committed to her for all these years so it’s kind of hard to believe that he would suddenly cheat on her now. Maybe they just mutually broke up because of some other issues, Arjun doesn’t seem like the type who would let his family dictate his life, that too when his father has been absent for most of his life."