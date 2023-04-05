Malaika Arora Drops MAJOR Hint About Marriage With Arjun Kapoor, Says 'We're Ready...'

Malaika Arora has hinted that she is open to marrying Arjun Kapoor. The actress, in a new interview, opened up about her plans to marry her longtime boyfriend and said that she is ready to make a home with him. For the unversed, Malaika began dating Arjun after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Speaking about her next step with Arjun, Malaika said she is ready to tie the knot again.

“Our world is so obsessed with tags… There is an age difference, but it has never been an issue between us. I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most," Malika Arora told Brides Today.

“I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," she added.

Malaika and Arjun often indulge in PDA, sharing posts and giving shout-outs to each other on social media. Arjun and Malaika also were recently seen at the NMACC launch gala on Saturday night. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black ensemble while Malaika Arora looked dazzling golden outfit. In the pictures, Malaika Arora and Arjun struck power poses together before Arjun whispered something into Malaika’s ears, leaving her blushing.

The couple has been busy with their respective work. While Malaika was seen traveling through the country for various fashion shows and other commitments, Arjun was busy with the filming of his upcoming movies. He was last seen in Kuttey, which was released earlier this year.

