Sexy! Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Hot Moves In A Plunging Dress, Racy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Malaika Arora is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. Malaika, who is known for making bold fashion statements, sent her fans into a frenzy as she posted a video and a series of photos in the glamorous thigh-high slit dress.

In her latest Instagram post, Malaika opted for a dress with extra-plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. A few days back, the Bollywood diva had posted a reel in the same dress as she flaunted her sizzling moves in the viral song ‘Makeba’.

Recently, Malaika made headlines for posting a rather private photo of her boyfriend, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. She had shared a picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was that Arjun was seen posing with “no clothes on" while hiding his modesty with a cushion.

As soon as Malaika Arora shared the photo on her Instagram account, netizens began trolling her by sharing her post on various social media platforms. One user wrote on Reddit, “Why is she showing this to us? We don’t want to see a naked Arjun. We can barely tolerate a clothed one." Another one said, “I am not witty enough, but this is so tacky to me." A third user asked, “Was she drunk when she posted this on her public account?" “It’s shameful," a fourth user said.