Sexy! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor's Party, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Now, a video from the party is going viral on the internet. It captures Malaika dancing to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day. Check out the video here:

Fans can’t get enough of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s adorable couple moments on social media. Whether it’s their public appearances or family gatherings, the duo always manages to set major relationship goals. And yesterday, to ring in beau Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday eve, ladylove Malaika, looking beautiful in a white and red maxi, was spotted at his apartment. A rainy night in Mumbai couldn’t dampen her spirits as she made her way to Arjun’s apartment at night. Arjun’s sister Anshula was also spotted a little later.

Malaika, known for her dance moves, has never shied away from breaking into impromptu jigs. Not long back, her performance on ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ on the sets of India’s Best Dancer went viral. Malaika is famous for her popular dance tracks including Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Pandey Ji Seeti. In an interview, she had once mentioned that she never felt objectified by her portrayal in these songs.“I felt that I could just be on screen, as this woman and this object of desire. For me, it was very liberating. I never looked at it as, ‘Oh my God, you’re being objectified’. For me, it felt like I was in control. I’m anyway one of those women, I like being in control, I like being the master of my own destiny. I don’t like being told what to, how to, where to. It felt amazing," she had said during a podcast.

Ont he personal front, Malaika and Arjun’s relationship is often targeted by trolls. Only recently, Arjun had slammed a media report from November 2022 for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report had also suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones. Arjun mentioned how deeply it had affected him.