Bollywood diva Malaika Arora set major fashion goals as she was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress, dressed in a long, flowy outfit, looked set for a perfect lounge evening. She was seen getting out of her car and heading inside a party venue. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs after arriving at the venue. Malaika chose a satin maxi dress for the night. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit and resonated with a cape look.

Malaika Arora’s outfit had a cape drape flowing over one shoulder. She accessorised her look with an embellished clutch, a pair of brown block heels, and a layered bracelet. The actress went for a minimal look with no makeup and pink lip colour. She kept her hair tied up in a bun. Fans soon reacted to her outfit with several hearts and fire emojis.

Recently, Malaika Arora graced the red carpet at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. During the NMACC Gala, Malaika Arora provided high-octane glamour in a bodycon outfit with a fringed cloak, diamonds set with gemstones, striking makeup, and a half-tie hairstyle. Arjun, meanwhile, ditched his shirt and wore a black blazer with a backswept hairdo and a slim chain, watch, and rings as accessories. They together attended the second day of the launch event that presented a fashion exhibit called ‘India in Fashion.’ The event was made special with many celebrated Hollywood and Bollywood stars turning up for the night.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Malaika Arora recalled her accident that took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway last year. She shared a motivational reel to celebrate a ‘second chance at life’. The reel showed glimpses of some special moments in her life with her friends and family. It also had shots from her talk show that concluded last year. The actress suffered minor injuries after her car accident on April 2, 2022.

Work-wise, Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality TV show, Moving in with Malaika, which streamed on Disney+Hotstar. She will soon appear in a music video, Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa.

