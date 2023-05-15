Malaika Arora Flirts With Arjun Kapoor After He Drops Unseen Photos From Germany, Sends Him Hearts

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora couldn’t stop herself from dropping a flirty comment on Arjun Kapoor’s new Instagram post. On Monday afternoon, Arjun took to social media and shared a video featuring many unseen photos and videos from his recent visit to Germany. The photos featured a number of pictures of the actor from different locations, views that he saw and places he visited.

Sharing the post, Arjun wrote, “Gerr…’many’ memories #germany #holiday #travel." Malaika was among the first ones to react to the post. His girlfriend wrote, “Handsome", along with a heart emoji. Karan Boolani, Arjun’s brother-in-law, also commented, “Spin for a bit ish."

Arjun was on a long break recently, covering Europe with Malaika and visiting Berlin with his father, producer Boney Kapoor. The actor revealed it was his first ever trip with Boney. They travelled to Europe and also attended Hans Zimmer’s Live concert at Frankfurt Festhalle. While the Ishqzaade actor expressed his excitement for witnessing a live concert, he revealed that the trip was even more special as it was his first-ever trip with Boney.

In an interview with IANS, Arjun revealed that Boney and he have never travelled together. “What makes this trip even more special for me is because this is my first trip with just my dad. We have never travelled together and it was amazing to chill with him and talk to him and enjoy the evening. He is also a fan of Hans Zimmer and thoroughly enjoyed the show. We made a plan to make this happen and I’m glad it panned out perfect," he shared.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma. The actor will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, which are slated for release this year.