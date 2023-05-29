Trends :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
'Shameful': Malaika Arora Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Posting Arjun Kapoor's 'Semi-Nude' Photo

Malaika Arora has been facing immense criticism for posting a photo of her boyfriend, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor 'without clothes'.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora is facing backlash for post Arjun Kapoor's photo 'without clothes'.

Malaika Arora is being subjected to a volley of criticism for posting a rather private photo of her boyfriend, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. Malaika on Sunday shared a picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was that Arjun was seen posing with “no clothes on" while hiding his modesty with a cushion.

As soon as Malaika Arora shared the photo on her Instagram account, netizens began trolling her by sharing her post on various social media platforms. One user wrote on Reddit, “Why is she showing this to us? We don’t want to see a naked Arjun. We can barely tolerate a clothed one." Another one said, “I am not witty enough, but this is so tacky to me." A third user asked, “Was she drunk when she posted this on her public account?" “It’s shameful," a fourth user said.

A screenshot of netizens’ comments on Malaika Arora’s Instagram Story.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been dating for quite some time, made their relationship official back in 2019. Arjun Kapoor’s love life has been the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of a certain age gap between him and Malaika Arora. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

Talking about the same, Arjun earlier told Masala.com, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90 percent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative."

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship," Arjun Kapoor added.

About the Author

Shrishti Negi

first published: May 29, 2023, 07:24 IST
last updated: May 29, 2023, 12:54 IST
