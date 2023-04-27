Malaika Arora Gets Mobbed By Fans In Dubai, She Says, 'Please Don't Push'

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. But she is equally popular among her admirers. As such, it was not a surprise when Malaika got swarmed by several fans trying to take a selfie with the diva.

On Wednesday, a popular paparazzo handle shared a clip of Malaika Arora who was in Dubai attending an event. While making her way out from the venue, a horde of fans rushed to her with their cellphones to click a quick selfie. The model and actress looked splendid in a black backless gown. In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen obliging some of the fans with selfies as well as advising her security team and the male fans not to push a female fan. She can be heard saying, ‘Please don’t push the lady’ in that commotion.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was recently vacationing in Austria along with her beau Arjun Kapoor when their pictures sent Instagram into a frenzy. From solo shots in the picturesque background to selfies with Arjun, Malaika Arora’s Instagram handle is filled with glimpses from their exotic vacation.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Malaika Arora talked about her love for cooking food for Arjun. When asked if she recalls a time when she ever cooked for her beau Arjun Kapoor and if he has ever cooked for her, Malaika told ETimes that she cooks for Arjun all the time. She added, “I won’t make the mistake of asking him to cook. If you can’t cook, why would I ask him to cook, it’s a little silly. He doesn’t know how to make chai, why will he cook. I’m happy cooking and that’s fine. We both don’t need to cook. He enjoys the food I cook, that’s most important."

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

