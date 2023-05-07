Malaika Arora Gushes Over Arjun Kapoor's Smile, Says 'Looks Best On You'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have become one of the most popular pairs in Bollywood. Their love story has been the talk of the town, with fans eagerly awaiting their next public appearance together. Today, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor but it was her caption that grabbed our attention.

In the picture, Arjun is looking dapper in a blazer and blue shirt. The actress captioned it as ‘A smile looks best on u’. Then in the second picture, Arjun is seen helping Malaika walk and she writes, “N I look best next to you’. The actress looks gorgeous in a red cut-out dress. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and shimmering makeup. The sweet exchange between the couple has been making waves on social media, with fans adoring their chemistry.

Take a look at the pictures here

Advertisement

Arjun also posted a picture on Instagram his Instagram stories. This is not the first time that the couple has publicly shown their affection for each other on social media. They often share pictures and comments on each other’s posts, giving their fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Malaika is a popular actress and model who has been a part of the industry for over two decades. She has appeared in several hit films and is also known for her successful stint as a judge on various dance reality shows. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, made a name for himself with films like “Ishaqzaade," “Gunday," and others.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. He has The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the movie An Action Hero.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here