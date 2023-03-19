Malaika Arora Has No Qualms About Being Called A ‘Sex Symbol’, Says ‘I’m Very Happy And I Like The…’

Malaika Arora, the popular Bollywood actress has always impressed her fans and followers not only with her glamorous appearances but also with her fearlessness. The model-turned-actress has broken all possible societal norms and led by example by following her heart and inspiring many women to do the same. After ending her 19 years long marriage with actor Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora got into actor Arjun Kapoor. The hot diva has been breaking stereotypes for good, and she recently talked about being associated with the tag ‘sex symbol’ and said that she has no qualms about it.

In the recently held India Today Conclave 2023 session which was titled ‘Bursting Bubbles’, Malaika Arora spoke about breaking molds, dating a younger man, love, sex, ageism, and much more. She also opened up about being called a sex symbol.

“I love being called a sex symbol. I have no qualms about being a sex symbol. I would rather be known as a sex symbol than being called Plain Jane. I am very happy and I like that tag (sex symbol)," Malaika said.

The diva, who is known for her dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Hui and Chaiyya Chaiyya, also said that she is way more than a few songs. In her conversation at the India Today Conclave 2023, Malaika Arora also confirmed that her and Arjun Kapoor are not in a hurry to get married, and added that they are in their pre-honeymoon phase. “Why is marriage the be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it, we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving our life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase," she said.

