Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, 'Change Is The Law...'

Amid her breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and shared a cryptic message. The note talked about ‘change’ and not longing for the past. “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future," the quote shared by Malaika read.

Malaika Arora’s cryptic post comes hours after it was reported that the diva has unfollowed the actor’s family members on social media. Malaika has reportedly unfollowed Arjun’s sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Not only this, she is now not following Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor and his brother Anil Kapoor. However, it should also be noted that Malaika is still following the Ek Villain Returns actor on Instagram.