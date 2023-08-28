Malaika Arora Hosts Grand Onam Sadya At Her Mother's, Sister Amrita Arora And Friends Join In

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted in Bandra on Monday as they went out to celebrate Onam. Malaika had hosted an Onam Sadya lunch for her friends at her mother Joyce Arora’s house. The sister’s friends including Aditi Govitrikar, Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaaz Daruwala devoured the lavish meal at the special lunch. Malaika looked pretty in a traditional suit.

Meanwhile, Malaika also made headlines after she was spotted on a lunch and a dinner date with Arjun Kapoor earlier amid breakup rumors. The rumors sparked when Malaika did not react or comment on Arjun’s latest Instagram post. The two then also took to their Instagram stories to share cryptic quotes on moving on from the past and change being the only law in life.

Fans soon noticed that Malaika had unfollowed Arjun’s family members on Instagram, including his father Boney Kapoor. uncle Anil Kapoor and sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.