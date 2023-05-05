Malaika Arora Jammed With The Backstreet Boys At Their Mumbai Concert; Watch

The Backstreet Boys captivated Mumbai City with their performance on Thursday evening, May 4. The legendary boy band hit the stage at Jio Gardens, energising the audience with their enthusiastic performance. And, as expected, social media was swamped with photographs and videos from the incredible night. The concert was attended by several fans and celebrities, including Malaika Arora. The actress gave fans a glimpse of her fun time at the event on Instagram.

One of the videos featured the actress moving to the rhythm of the hit tune I Want It That Way. Malaika, who recorded herself, can be seen swaying to the beat of the song, while the iconic boy band plays in the background, surrounded by a lively crowd singing along. Malaika shared the video on Instagram, captioning it with the lyrics of the song and adding the question “I want it that way… tell why???" to her post. Check out the video below:

Apart from sharing the videos, the actress went on to take selfies with her friends who accompanied her. Malaika opted for a sleek black midi dress paired with black boots, gold chains, and a sling bag, exuding a minimalist yet chic vibe. Her posts exuded nostalgia, capturing the essence of the incredible evening.

The band’s performance lasted around two hours. From I Wanna Be With You, followed by The Call to Don’t Want You Back, the band performed some of the major hits. The group certainly succeeded in bringing great joy to fans who grew up in the 90s. Brian greeted the audience with “Namaste Mumbai," which was well received by the crowd. He also inquired about everyone’s well-being in Hindi. Additionally, the boy band members - Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson - gave a special tribute to the city by tweaking the lyrics of their famous song, I Want It That Way, to I Want It Mumbai’s Way, earning thunderous applause from the audience.

During the concert, Nick remarked, “It is not the weather that is making it hot, it is because of all of you. We had no idea we had so many BSB fans here but we now see it and we love it. It’s our second time in India and we were waiting for a long time to come to Mumbai."

The band is currently on the DNA World Tour and has arrived in India after a 13-year absence. Their next show will be held on May 5 at Airia Mall in Gurugram.

