Malaika Arora Looks Chic In A Yellow Colour Dress As She Gets Papped In the City; Watch

Malaika Arora recently grabbed everyone’s attention as she stepped out in the city donning a vibrant yellow dress. The paparazzi were quick to capture her stylish appearance, and the video of her outing has been making rounds on social media platforms.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Malaika effortlessly pulled off the chic yellow short dress. The dress featured frills. The vibrant yellow hue perfectly complemented her makeup. She tied her hair in a bun style. As soon as the video was shared, fans complimented her look. One of the fans wrote, “Doll lagrai hai malai". Another wrote, “Look amazing in this outfit." Malaika was even seen posing for the shutterbugs while heading towards her car.

