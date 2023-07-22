Malaika Arora Looks Chic In Comfy Yet Stylish Casuals As She Heads Out Of The City; Watch

Malaika Arora never fails in impressing fans with her fashion prowess. Today, the actress was spotted flaunting her style in comfortable yet stylish casuals as she heads, has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans in awe of her sartorial choices.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika Arora can be seen stepping out of her car. The actress nailed the casual look. She was seen wearing black coloured flared pants with a fitting tee. She opted for minimalistic makeup and left her hair open. Fans were complimenting her looks. Many dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Malaika’s fashion choices have always been admired by her fan following. Whether it’s a red carpet-event or a casual outing, the actress manages to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion statements.

Watch the video here:

She recently went on a trip to Baku and shared a lot of postcard-worthy pictures. She sported a pristine white cotton tank dress that looked marvellous on her. The flared bottom of the dress accentuated her stellar height and the fitted bodice complimented her incredible figure. White is always a brilliant option when it comes to the summer months and to go all-white was a rather magnificent choice. The comfortable fitting looked perfect as travel wear.