Malaika Arora Looks Chic In White Comfy Yet Stylish Dress As She Gets Papped In The City; Watch

Malaika Arora is currently everywhere in the news. There were rumours that she and Arjun Kapoor had parted ways but it became baseless as they were spotted dinning together recently. However, today the actress was spotted in the city wearing a simple yet stylish dress. In no time it was trending and fans were sending her heart emojis in the comment section.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Malaika stepping out of a café wearing a white colour strap dress. She was looking in a good mood as she even waved to shutterbugs. Her makeup was very minimalistic and she applied nude colour lipstick. To complete the look, Malaika opted for loafers as footwear and she was carrying a bucket style handbag. Soon fans were seen sending heart emojis. Earlier in the day she shared a series of photos from the Onam celebration and wrote, ““Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal." In the celebration, Arjun Kapoor was missing which raised curiosity among the fans.

Watch the video here:

To note, the rumours sparked when Malaika did not react or comment on Arjun’s latest Instagram post. The two then also took to their Instagram stories to share cryptic quotes on moving on from the past and change being the only law in life. Fans soon noticed that Malaika had unfollowed Arjun’s family members on Instagram, including his father Boney Kapoor. uncle Anil Kapoor and sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.