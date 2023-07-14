Malaika Arora Looks Cool In Stylish Co-ord Set As She Shares Photos From Baku Trip; Check Here

Malaika Arora is known as the glamorous Bollywood actress and style icon of Bollywood. There have been many times when she has left her fans awestruck with her fashion sense and today once again she has done it with her latest photos shared from her Baku trip. The diva looked stunning in a trendy co-ord set.

In the series of photos, Malaika Arora can be seen exploring the picturesque streets of Baku, Azerbaijan. Her stylish brown colour co-ord set, consisting of a top and matching pants, perfectly complemented her look. She completed her look with heavy makeup and red colour lipstick. Her hair was left open. Well, in other pictures she was seen having a good time with her friends. Many fans complimented her and called her beautiful. One of the fans wrote, “Sach me tum kitna khubsurat ho na kas ham bhi dekh pata." Sharing the photos, Malaika wrote, “Day 1 #baku photo dump ….. my kinda perfect day @azerbaijanairlinesindia #makinmemories #sightseeing #food#shopping."

Take a look at the photos here: