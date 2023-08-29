Malaika Arora Shares Inside Photos From Her Onam Celebrations, Arjun Kapoor MIA

Malaika Arora has been grabbing a lot of attention following her break-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor. But recently the couple shut up the rumours as they were spotted together. Well, amid this on Monday, the actress celebrated Onam and shared glimpses of the festival. But what caught our attention was the missing of Arjun Kapoor. It has also raised curiosity among the fans.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Malaika took us on the celebration tour. Right from traditional food to post-lunch, she shared all. She also posted a series of pictures with her parents and sister and wrote, “Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal." The actress hosted an Onam Sadya lunch for her friends at her mother Joyce Arora’s house. The sister’s friends including Aditi Govitrikar, Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaaz Daruwala devoured the lavish meal at the special lunch. Arjun Kapoor has always been part of this celebration but this year he was not seen.

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Malaika was spotted on lunch and a dinner date with Arjun Kapoor earlier amid breakup rumours. The rumours sparked when Malaika did not react or comment on Arjun’s latest Instagram post. The two then also took to their Instagram stories to share cryptic quotes on moving on from the past and change being the only law in life. Fans soon noticed that Malaika had unfollowed Arjun’s family members on Instagram, including his father Boney Kapoor. uncle Anil Kapoor and sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.