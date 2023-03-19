Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebrities in B Town with netizens constantly taking an interest in her life. Be it her professional commitments, her sartorial choices or her relationship, the actress always makes the news. Recently, Malaika opened up about her marriage plans and also about dating someone younger than her. The actress has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years.

On the second-day of the India Today conclave, the actress was asked about her wedding plans to which she replied, “Why is the marriage be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it and we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase."

Malaika was further asked about dating a younger man and she said that it is amazing. She also added that when she got divorced with Arbaaz Khan, she was told that the tag will always be there. She said, “I think it’s amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. To find love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn’t have an age." She continued, “If you fall in love, you fall in love. Irrespective of whether he is a younger man or older man, it should not define the space we are in. I am grateful that I found a partner who understands me. The fact that he is younger keeps me younger. I just feel on top of the world."

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in her reality show Moving In With Malaika which showed her unveiling a side that her fans had never witnessed before. The show also had guest appearances from her close friends and family members.

