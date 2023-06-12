Malaika Arora Opts For Black Athleisure, Spotted Running For Yoga Class; Watch

Malaika Arora is one of the most fit celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress never misses a chance of doing a workout. She is always spotted at her yoga classes. But today it looks like the actress was running late for the class and was spotted running while being photographed.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika is seen wearing black colour shorts with a crop top and a black jacket. She is also wearing a cap to keep herself protected from heat. While walking inside she also pose for the shutterbugs and then she ran. The video is going viral on social media. Malaika never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense and her recent appearance was no exception.

Watch the video here:

The actress hit the headlines after she shared a semi-nude picture of her beau Arjun Kapoor on social media. She was trolled badly. Well, the actor later reacted to the trolls and shared a cryptic post that reads: “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about how the actress’ pregnancy rumours earlier this year affected him. “I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings," Arjun said.