Malaika Arora Opts For Cool Black Colour Casuals As She Gets Papped In The City; Watch

Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her fashion sense. She surely makes everyone’s head turn whenever steps out and today was no different day. The actress was spotted in the city exuding her signature charm while donning a cool black casual ensemble.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika is seen wearing an all-black casual outfit. Her choice of attire showcased her ability to make a statement with minimalistic fashion. The diva was seen donning a comfortable black sweatshirt, paired with stylish black trousers that accentuated her toned figure. She completed the look with a cap. Before entering the car, the actress also poses for shutterbugs.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Recently, a video from Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash went viral on social media. The video showed Malaika dancing to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day.