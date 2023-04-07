Malaika Arora Proves 'Age Is Just a Number' As She Looks Royal In White Pearl Saree; Watch

One of the most stylish actresses on the Bollywood block is Malaika Arora. The actress always manages to grab eyeballs with her amazing sartorial choices and fitness videos. On Friday too, the glamour diva was spotted wearing a beautiful ensemble for a shoot. This time Malaika wore a pristine white pearl-embedded saree that had a sheer cape pallu and a thin pearl belt. She accessorised her look with a big pearl neckline and earrings.

Even the shutterbugs praised the actress for her look and ended up saying, “aap acchi lag rahi ho, ma’am (You are looking good, ma’am)". Soon after the video of the actress was shared online, fans also rushed to the comment section to praise the latest style outing of the 49-year-old beauty. One comment read, “All our Indian actresses look so so pretty in Indian wear. Jst cant take off my eyes. She is looking so pretty." Another one read, “Age is just number for her." Her saree received a thumbs-up from another social media user who wrote, “She is actually beautiful at every phase of her life. Evergreen."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram stories to share the BTS of her saree shoot. She dropped a mirror selfie and wrote, “It’s a saree kinda day." She also gave a closer and clearer look at her ensemble in another aesthetic mirror selfie.

On the personal front, Malaika recently made some stunning revelations about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In a chat with Brides Today Magazine, the actress expressed her desire to get married again and set up a home with her long-time boyfriend. “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," she said.

On the work front, Malaika was recently seen in a music video titled Tera Ki Khayal alongside Guru Randhawa. Prior to it, the actress appeared in a show titled Moving In With Malaika, which revolved around her life.

