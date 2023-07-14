Malaika Arora Radiates Barbie Vibes in Printed Co-ord Set

Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable style and glamorous fashion choices. The actress, who has also embraced the Barbie trend, recently delighted her followers with a stunning picture on social media. Taken during her vacation in Baku, Azerbaijan, Malaika exuded pure elegance, effortlessly capturing a Barbie vibe with her flawless style and grace. In the picture, she posed alongside her trainer, Sarvesh Shashi, radiating a doll-like charm that left everyone in awe.

Dressed in a printed coord set, Malaika showcased her sartorial prowess as she effortlessly paired it with an oversized white shirt. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her figure and added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. With her luscious locks left open, she looked effortlessly chic and radiated a sense of effortless glamour. Completing her look with a black hat and a stylish bag, Malaika’s smile added an extra touch of elegance to the frame. She elevated her look by accessorising with a pair of elegant white heels and adorning her neckline with a delicate necklace. Adding a playful twist, she captioned the picture, “Ken and Barbie in Baku."

Advertisement

In one of the mesmerizing snapshots shared by Malaika Arora from her enchanting Baku vacation, the actress can be seen striking a pose alongside her close-knit group of friends. The picture captures the essence of their joyous camaraderie and radiates an undeniable aura of happiness.

Advertisement

Earlier, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport, donning a brown co-ord set that exuded a vintage twist. The ensemble comprised a brown top paired with matching pants, showcasing a unique design featuring a cinched waist and a flared bottom. Malaika complemented the attire with her black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers, ensuring that the focus remained on the outfit’s unique design. Keeping her hair and makeup simple, she opted for a natural look, adorning her lips with a nude shade. This outfit serves as an excellent source of inspiration for anyone seeking to infuse their wardrobe with a distinctive flair.