Malaika Arora Reveals Arjun Kapoor Can't Even Make Tea, Says 'He Enjoys The Food I Cook'

It’s been several years since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official. The couple seems to have a strong bond and is admired by many. Both Arjun and Malaika are quite active on social media and often share glimpses of their outings together, which fans adore. Despite their busy schedules, the duo makes sure to take out time for each other. In a recent interview with a news portal, Malaika Arora talked about her love for cooking food for Arjun.

When asked if she recalls a time when she ever cooked for her beau Arjun Kapoor and if he has ever cooked for her, Malaika told ETimes that she cooks for Arjun all the time. She added, “I won’t make the mistake of asking him to cook. If you can’t cook, why would I ask him to cook, it’s a little silly. He doesn’t know how to make chai, why will he cook. I’m happy cooking and that’s fine. We both don’t need to cook. He enjoys the food I cook, that’s most important."

Recently, the lovebirds were vacationing in Salzburg, Austria, and their pictures sent Instagram into a frenzy. From solo shots in the picturesque background to selfies with Arjun, Malaika Arora’s Instagram handle is filled with glimpses from their exotic vacation.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora both have a passion for food and they recently indulged in some mouth-watering Turkish-Anatolian cuisine during a visit to Berlin. The couple shared pictures of their culinary delights on social media, including freshly-baked Turkish balloon bread and desserts such as Baklava. Malaika also shared a picture of her enjoying a cup of coffee while savouring the delicious dishes.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been dating for some time now, made their relationship official in 2019. Work-wise, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the action-thriller movie Kuttey. He has two upcoming films in his pipeline - The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, has recently appeared in the music video for Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa, where he provided the lyrics and vocals. Additionally, Malaika appeared in the show Moving In With Malaika, which offers viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

