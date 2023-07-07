Malaika Arora Rocks Blue Activewear As She Steps Out Of The Gym, Sets Major Fitness Goals

Fitness icon and Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was recently spotted leaving her gym and setting major fitness goals. The 49-year-old has always been a fitness freak and has advocated for the same. In a new paparazzi video, the actress can be seen flaunting her toned body as she leaves after her workout session.

In the video shared by a popular paparazzo account on Instagram, Malaika can be seen heading home from the gym. The actress kept her gym outfit simple: a matching blue sports bra and leggings accessorised with a navy blue cap, pink slippers, and a must-have water bottle.

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments section to appreciate the actress’ dedication to fitness. One fan seemed thoroughly impressed by her and wrote, “Her fitness level in this age", a user commented, “Inspiring fitness" and another fan said, “Fit girl". Malaika, indeed, never fails to amaze us with her health regime.

Recently, Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, had to be hospitalised in Mumbai. On July 6, she and her mother were spotted paying a visit to the hospital. However, there has been no official response on the matter from the family.