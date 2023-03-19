Malaika Arora Says 'Arbaaz and I Are Better Humans Today', Opens Up About Co-Parenting Arhaan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2017 after years of marriage but they are co-parents to their son Arhaan Khan. The former couple has also maintained a cordial bond with each other. Recently, the actress opened up about her divorce from Arbaaz, co-parenting Arhaan with him and also her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

“Co-parenting is always tough, you’re not always on the same page about a lot of things. Especially when you go your separate ways, there’s always something that doesn’t quite fit into the picture," she said at the India Today Conclave, in 2023. She, however, praised her ex-husband and said that both of them are better humans today. She continued, “But thankfully, both Arbaaz and I are better humans today, we’re better people today. We’re proud of the fact that we can co-exist, no love lost, and give our child all the attention that he needs, he deserves." Malaka added that they are together as a unit.

The actress opened up about people telling her that she is making a mistake by dropping her married surname, Khan as it had a lot of weightage.

Advertisement

Talking at the India Today Conclave 2023, she opened up about people associating her success with the Khan family and said, “It did have a lot of benefits in my life but I don’t think I could rest on the fact that I had a famous surname. I don’t think that was my endow to everything I wanted to do in my life. It did open up a lot of doors for me but I think at the end of the day I have to work irrespective of my married surname. And, I had to work hard and prove myself every single day of my life to stay in the game. And, the day I had the surname name and I went back to my maiden name I still continued to work, make a difference."

Read all the Latest Movies News here