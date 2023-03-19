Malaika Arora Says 'Arbaaz and I Are Better Humans Today', Salman Khan Receives Threat Mail

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2017 after years of marriage but they are co-parents to their son Arhaan Khan. The former couple has also maintained a cordial bond with each other. Recently, the actress opened up about her divorce from Arbaaz, co-parenting Arhaan with him and also her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Read: Malaika Arora Says ‘Arbaaz and I Are Better Humans Today’, Opens Up About Co-Parenting Arhaan

An FIR has been lodged against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening Salman Khan through e-mail. Salman Khan received a threat mail, post which the FIR was lodged at Bandra Police station under sections 506 (2), 120 (B) and 34 of IPC. Security has been beefed up outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai.

Read: Salman Khan Receives Threat Mail, FIR Filed Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Security Beefed Up

Michelle Yeoh praised a Bollywood actor and his work, in a decade-old interview, which is now going viral. In it, the star had expressed her desire to team up with Aamir Khan for a film. In a 2013 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Michelle Yeoh had talked about how the two were the brand ambassadors of an NGO but had never worked together in a professional capacity. Michelle had also called Aamir not just an “incredible actor" but a “humanitarian."

Read: Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Once Expressed Desire To Work With This Bollywood Actor

Chef Vikas Khanna’s mom did fulfill her promise that she made before Guneet Monga’s Oscar win. Guneet Monga is the producer of The Elephant Whisperers which won the Best Documentary (Short Subject) Oscar. Two months before the awards, Vikas Khanna’s mom made a promise to drive Guneet to the Golden Temple, Amritsar after the big win, and she has now fulfilled it.

Read: Vikas Khanna’s Mom Drives Oscar Winner Guneet Monga, Trophy To Golden Temple; Video Goes Viral

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her beau Sohael Kathuriya in December 2022. Their dreamy wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan with just their close friends and family in attendance. In the latest episode of Hansika’s web series, ‘Love Shaadi Drama’, the actress’ mother Mona Motwani was seen demanding Rs 5 lakh from the groom’s family for each minute they are late for the ceremonies.

Read: Hansika Motwani’s Mom Demanded Rs 5 Lakh Per Minute From Sohael Kathuriya’s Family; Here’s Why

