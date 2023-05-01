Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » Malaika Arora Says 'I Walk Like A Duck, Man' in Front of HUGE Crowd, Savage Video Goes Viral; Watch

Malaika Arora Says 'I Walk Like A Duck, Man' in Front of HUGE Crowd, Savage Video Goes Viral; Watch

Malaika Arora, who is knowing for her bold and sexy fashion statements, gives a savage reply to trolls over her infamous 'duck walk'. Watch video

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 13:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora often gets trolled for walking like 'a duck'.
Malaika Arora often gets trolled for walking like 'a duck'.

Malaika Arora is unfazed by all the criticism that comes her way for wearing bold outfits, dating a younger man or walking like “a duck". The Bollywood diva has made it clear that she is here to rule and won’t succumb to any kind of online hate or trolling.

In an old video, which is going viral on social media, Malaika is seen giving a befitting reply to the trolls over her infamous ‘duck walk’. The video is from Malaika’s own reality show called Moving In With Malaika.

“I walk like a duck, man! If I have a tight one and it looks like a buffet table where I can serve a seven-course meal, then why shouldn’t I walk like a duck? In fact, I can walk like a duck, cat, cheetah because I don’t give a d**k," she says in the clip.

Advertisement

In the same episode, Malaika had also spoken about being “age-shamed" for wearing bold outfits and dating a younger man. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple has a 12-year age gap between them. “People are jealous because she is ageing like a fine wine. People advise you to wear a saree if you are going old, but even if you wear a saree they say you’re so much of clothes that we can’t recognise you," she said.

“Just a PSA for everyone, I’m not ruining his life. It’s not like he was going to school and he wasn’t liking his studies. Every time we are on date, it’s not like we are bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the streets where he was catching Pokemons. Guys, he’s a grown-up man. We are two consenting adults," Malaika added about dating Arjun.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 13:37 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 13:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures