Malaika Arora Says 'I Walk Like A Duck, Man' in Front of HUGE Crowd, Savage Video Goes Viral; Watch

Malaika Arora is unfazed by all the criticism that comes her way for wearing bold outfits, dating a younger man or walking like “a duck". The Bollywood diva has made it clear that she is here to rule and won’t succumb to any kind of online hate or trolling.

In an old video, which is going viral on social media, Malaika is seen giving a befitting reply to the trolls over her infamous ‘duck walk’. The video is from Malaika’s own reality show called Moving In With Malaika.

“I walk like a duck, man! If I have a tight one and it looks like a buffet table where I can serve a seven-course meal, then why shouldn’t I walk like a duck? In fact, I can walk like a duck, cat, cheetah because I don’t give a d**k," she says in the clip.

In the same episode, Malaika had also spoken about being “age-shamed" for wearing bold outfits and dating a younger man. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple has a 12-year age gap between them. “People are jealous because she is ageing like a fine wine. People advise you to wear a saree if you are going old, but even if you wear a saree they say you’re so much of clothes that we can’t recognise you," she said.

“Just a PSA for everyone, I’m not ruining his life. It’s not like he was going to school and he wasn’t liking his studies. Every time we are on date, it’s not like we are bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the streets where he was catching Pokemons. Guys, he’s a grown-up man. We are two consenting adults," Malaika added about dating Arjun.

